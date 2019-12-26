Man injured in Christmas Day shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

According to police, the call came in at 1 p.m. When officers responded to the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.