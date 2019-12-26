× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Big warm up ahead, then showers return

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Highs near 70 ahead, some 20 degrees above normal… Clouds will increase overnight and fog will once again be likely. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

After a foggy start, we will warm to the low 60s on Friday. Once the fog burns off, expect a mix of clouds through the day but rain chances will be slim. The warm up continues for the weekend. Highs will return to the low 60s on Saturday but climb to the upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. We will see a mix of clouds again Saturday with low rain chances. Rain will move in on Sunday, mainly for the second half of the day. Showers will continue Sunday night to Monday morning.

As we get ready to start 2020, we will return to sunshine, but cooler air will make a comeback. Highs will drop to the low 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE/N 5-10

Friday: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

