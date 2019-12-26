How to reduce levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in food

Because their use is so widespread, you can’t totally avoid PFAS, and don’t need to—some products we use that have PFAS in them don’t necessarily expose us to concerning levels of these substances. But “it’s a good idea to reduce exposure where possible,” says Davies. Here are some tips for keeping PFAS out of your diet.

Cook fresh food at home. “We all know there are a lot of good reasons to eat more home cooked meals and more fresh foods and this [study] is another reason,” says Schaider. Home-cooked meals are often more nutritious, and the fresher your food is, the less likely it will be to have been exposed to packaging that may contain PFAS or other concerning chemicals.

When you eat out, minimize exposure to packaging. It’s worth simply unwrapping your food as soon as you can, and don’t store it or reheat it in the packaging it came in. “Migration [of chemicals] increases with time and heat,” says Davies.

Check your drinking water. The EPA doesn't currently require routine monitoring for PFAS, but some states do. Contact your local water utility to see whether there’s ongoing testing for PFAS chemicals, which can also be called PFCs. You can also check older data from a few years when EPA required testing or look at this map created by researchers from the Environmental Working Group and Northeastern University based on that data. (For more, see this story, but don’t assume bottled water is safer.)

Consumers who learn that their water has high levels of PFAS chemicals in it should consider installing reverse-osmosis filters or carbon filters, though these may not work as well for some of the newer alternative chemicals.

Don’t microwave bags of popcorn. Use an air-popper or make popcorn on the stove, says Schaider.

Check your cookware. While most nonstick pans contain PFAS chemicals, it’s unlikely these chemicals are released during normal use, if the pans aren’t overheated or scraped. Still, since eventually these chemicals might be released when these pans are disposed of, some experts recommend opting for other options.