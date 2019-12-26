How to get a free Starbucks drink in Virginia through the end of the year

Did somebody say “free?”

Photo: Starbucks

Starbucks is wrapping up the holiday season by hosting Pop-Up Parties in select cities across the U.S.

From December 27-31, you can get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage at select locations from 1-2 p.m.

As of Thursday, December 26, there are four locations in Virginia that are hosting the Pop-Up Parties. One is in Hampton Roads:

  • Portsmouth – 361 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, Va. 23704
  • Arlington – The Market Commons, 2690 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Va. 22201
  • McLean – Chesterbrook, 6214 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, Va. 22101
  • Salem – S. Electric Road & E. Main Street, 121 S. Electric Road, Salem, Va. 24153

Free drinks are limited to one per customer.

The Pop-Up Party locations will change daily. Check StarbucksPopUp.com for new store location announcements until the end of the year.

