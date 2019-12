NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue is reminding drivers to be safe on the roads after responding to a crash early Wednesday morning.

Units responded to a vehicle crash with an entrapment on I-64 at Northampton Boulevard around 1 a.m.

One person was trauma alerted to a local hospital, reports say.

Crews say to please be safe, no matter if you are on the road or in your homes.

Happy Holidays from Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Please be safe, no matter if you are on the road or in your homes. Units responded to an entrapment on I 64 at Northampton around 1 am Christmas morning. One person was trauma alerted to SNGH. Use caution if you are on the road. pic.twitter.com/CLdGn89cQK — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 25, 2019