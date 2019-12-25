Woman sent to hospital, family displaced after apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted around 8:40 a.m. that they worked the fire in the at 2400 block of Bolton St.

Reports say this is a two story, eight unit apartment building.

One woman has been transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening burn.

Four adults and two children have been displaced. Officials say the fire was started accidentally while cooking.

There are no further details at this time.