Police investigating after gas station robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on December 16.

Around 8:13 p.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to the Shell gas station, located in the 10900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Upon arrival, it was reported that two unknown black males entered the business wearing dark clothing, masks, gloves, and armed with firearms. The males threatened the female clerk and demanded money.

The offenders took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot, according to police.

It was also reported the offenders got into a red vehicle. There were no reported injuries from this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything that could help police, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line. Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App: P3 Tips

Website Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.