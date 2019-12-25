Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in front of children on Christmas morning, police say

Posted 3:38 pm, December 25, 2019, by

A Philadelphia woman was stabbed to death in front of six children who lived with her in the early hours of Christmas Day, police said.

Officers respond Wednesday to a killing in Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old man believed by authorities to be her current or former husband was standing over the bleeding woman on a street near their home when police arrived, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said in remarks recorded by CNN affiliate WPVI.

The 35-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken into custody.

Six children, ages 8 to 16, were in the family home where police believe the altercation began, and they witnessed most of the incident, Small said. The woman’s 14-year-old son had multiple stab wounds to his thigh and was bleeding heavily, WPVI reported. He was in stable condition and being operated on early Wednesday morning, Small said.

“(The children) said the 33-year-old male stabbed the 35-year-old female inside the property, chased her outside, and continued to stab her when she was outside,” Small said.

Related: Man shot and killed in Portsmouth on Christmas Eve; police investigating 

One child hid the alleged weapon — a bloodied, 10-inch butcher knife — in an upstairs bedroom hoping to stop any further altercations, Small said.

It was evident “a violent struggle” unfolded in the home, where police found significant amounts of blood on both levels, broken furniture and shattered glass, Small said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.