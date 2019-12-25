Person found dead inside home after early-morning Chincoteague fire

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – One person has died after a house fire in the 4100 block of Channel Lane in Chincoteague early Christmas morning.

Units from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company were called to a working residential structure fire around 6:21 a.m.

After getting inside the home, firefighters found the person dead from thermal injuries.

The fire was contained, and the victim’s body was taken to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. Their name will not be released until their family members have been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

