Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer and wetter weather on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Our final week of 2019 looks like it’s going to be a warm one. In fact, some of us may even touch the 70 degree mark!

But that doesn’t mean it won’t be chilly tomorrow morning as you head to the malls to check out those after Christmas sales. We will start the day in the mid-to-upper 30s with some patchy fog. But we will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Sunshine Will give away to clouds on Friday, but our warm-up will continue, with a high temperature near 60°. We will tack on a few degrees more on Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

But the second half of the weekend may be a little soggy. A slow-moving storm system will bring us plenty of clouds on Sunday with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will be a warm one! Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

Some of the wet weather sticks around as we head back to work on Monday morning. But things should dry out in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be cooler for the final day of 2019 and the first day of 2020. We expect clear-to-partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

