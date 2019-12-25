Officials searching for missing Emporia man in need of medication

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. – The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Emporia man.

Officials say on December 19, 34-year-old Cedric Mabrey was seen walking up Highway 301 (Blue Star Highway) in Jarratt, Virginia. Jarratt is in Sussex County.

The sheriff’s office says Mabrey was picked up by a family member and was dropped off at the Blimpies in Jarratt just a few miles down the road.

Mabrey is described as a black man who is 5’8″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair with a close haircut. He also has a beard and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Authorities say Mabry suffers from schizophrenia, for which he needs medications on a daily basis.

At 10:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, the sheriff’s office received information from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office that Mabry was picked up by their agency around 4 a.m. and was dropped off at the Walmart at Parham & Brook Road. He was said to be wearing the same clothing described above.

If you have seen Mabry or are aware of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Deputy J.L. Pair of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.

