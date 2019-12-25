Local group hosts annual ‘Christmas Feeding’ for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Dozens of people are thankful for getting a good, hot meal this Christmas Day.

A group called the Do Gooders held their annual "Christmas Feeding" at the Boys and Girls Club on Shell Road in Hampton.

It was quite the spread.

Volunteers served ham, turkey, mac and cheese and other dishes to families and individuals.

The doors were open to anyone in need of a good meal.

"We feed the community, we have food, we have toys, we have entertainment and it's just a good time for the community to get together," said Deena Franklin, the founder of the Do Gooders.

"We said at the beginning of the year that we wanted to exceed what we did last year. Last year, we fed about 150 people, so our goal was 250. So, of course we don't know how many that is yet, but it's been a flux of folks coming through since about 10:30 this morning," added Whalen McDew, the Chariman of the Do Gooders.

The group plans for this event all year - and clearly it's a mission near and dear to the hearts of the Do Gooders!

