Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is held out of practice with a shoulder injury

FRISCO, Texas – Washington might not be the only team without its starting quarterback in Sunday’s Redskins-Cowboys matchup.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was held out of the team’s Christmas practice with a shoulder injury, which he’s been dealing with since the teams win against the Rams two weeks ago.

“Last week we really took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing,” head coach Jason Garrett said on the Cowboys’ team website. “Obviously he was able to play in the ball game, so hopefully we can get him on the same path where he’s able to go on Sunday.”