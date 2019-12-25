Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is held out of practice with a shoulder injury
FRISCO, Texas – Washington might not be the only team without its starting quarterback in Sunday’s Redskins-Cowboys matchup.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was held out of the team’s Christmas practice with a shoulder injury, which he’s been dealing with since the teams win against the Rams two weeks ago.
“Last week we really took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing,” head coach Jason Garrett said on the Cowboys’ team website. “Obviously he was able to play in the ball game, so hopefully we can get him on the same path where he’s able to go on Sunday.”
The Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East, but everything has to go in their favor. Dallas needs to beat the Redskins, and needs the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the New York Giants.
Sunday’s game between the Redskins and Cowboys has a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.