Convenience store robbed in Portsmouth, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on December 18.

Around 12:39 a.m., officials received a 911 call requesting police to respond to 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 5001 Portsmouth Boulevard, for a robbery that had just occurred.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the business and produced firearm. The suspect then ordered an employee to open the register and the employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater with black stripes, black vest, and light blue jeans.

Detectives need your help identifying the suspect involved in this case. If you recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs you are urged to contact the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.