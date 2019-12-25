‘Brave’ showing for free on the big screen in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Division of Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, will present the family film Brave at the Suffolk Center.

The movie will play on Sunday, January 12, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. Movie fans will get a special treat after the film, as Princess Merida herself will be stopping by for photos with film attendees. Admission is free and open to the public; all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Brave is set in Scotland in a rugged and mythical time and features Merida, an aspiring archer and impetuous daughter of royalty. Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida makes a reckless choice that unleashes unintended peril and forces her to spring into action. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and archery skills to undo a beastly curse and set things right. The all-star cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane, and Craig Ferguson. This film is rated PG and has a running time of 93 minutes.

For questions, please contact the Suffolk Visitor Center at (757)-514-4130 or click this link for details.