Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A warm end to 2019 on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If you’re dreaming of a warm Christmas, I have great news! After a chilly Christmas morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, it looks like we will climb into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Some of us may even cross the 60 degree mark under clear-to-partly cloudy skies.

And the warm and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. It looks like we will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and low-to-mid 60s on Friday and Saturday!

But the clouds will be increasing on Saturday ahead of our next big weather maker.

A slow-moving cold front will bring us a chance for scattered showers on Sunday and again on Monday.

But it looks like the wet weather should be out of here in time for us to ring in the new year on Tuesday. We expect clearing skies with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

