Track Santa Claus’ journey around the world!

Newport News crash leaves one man dead, another critically injured

Posted 7:28 pm, December 24, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has died after a crash near the intersection of Wickham Avenue and 18th Street Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received a call for a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say another victim, a 60-year-old Newport News man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the first victim was lying in the street due to unknown circumstances when the 60-year-old man stopped to give him aid. The driver of an SUV was unaware that both of them were in the road and hit them both.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.979497 by -76.409798.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.