Newport News crash leaves one man dead, another critically injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has died after a crash near the intersection of Wickham Avenue and 18th Street Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received a call for a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say another victim, a 60-year-old Newport News man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the first victim was lying in the street due to unknown circumstances when the 60-year-old man stopped to give him aid. The driver of an SUV was unaware that both of them were in the road and hit them both.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

