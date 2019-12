PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Officials say the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 1000 block of Patriot Way.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Dispatchers first received a call for the incident around 10:41 a.m. The scene is active as police investigate.

There are no further details at this time.

