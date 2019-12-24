Mailman ‘saved Christmas’ by pulling packages from burning truck

OSAWATOMIE, Mo. – Mail carriers are often the unsung heroes of the holiday season. They’re responsible for ensuring gifts are delivered on time and in good condition.

One United State Postal Service worker in Kansas took that responsibility seriously over the weekend, when his truck caught on fire.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department told KMBC that the engine of the truck caught fire near West 399th Street and Plum Creek Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Luckily, the mailman was able to get all of the Amazon packages and other parcels out of the truck before they went up in flames.

The fire department says the mailman’s quick thinking likely “saved Christmas” for local residents.

“Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!” wrote the fire department.