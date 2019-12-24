Local legend Vivian Doummar celebrates milestone birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – She’s a living legend, a pillar in the community and a very young spirit.

Vivian Doummar is celebrating a significant birthday in December.

She loves to dance, cook her traditional Lebanese meals and has no problem getting behind the wheel while listening to her favorite Middle Eastern Music.

Nothing has slows her down. “Age is only a number and mine is unlisted,” said Vivian Doummar.

Her son Richard Doummar is celebrating her birthday throughout the month of December.

“No one can believe you’re 100 years old mom, no one,” said Richard Doummar.

Vivian sat down with News 3 shared her memories of the past several decades living in Virginia Beach.

“I’ve never ever seen my mother in a bad mood. I’ve never seen my mother grumpy or unsatisfied. She’s always happy which probably has a lot to do with her longevity,” said Richard Doummar.

Her positive outlook has helped her through the tough times like when her husband, Hap Doummar passed away when her two sons Richard and Ronald were teenagers.

She took over the operations of their motel, the Balboa at the Oceanfront until she retired in 2011.

“When he died it wasn’t easy,” she said, “I had to meet the mortgage, make sure I didn’t lose the property, so I ran it for about 35 years.”

She said it was a job she absolutely loved. “I don’t like retirement. I don’t. I really miss being in action in business,” said Vivian.

She drove News 3 around the Oceanfront and pointed out all her favorite spots in a city she adores. “I think it is beautiful, really and I’m proud to be living here,” said Vivian.

The massive celebration for her special birthday ends with a huge blast after Christmas. Relatives are coming from all over the country to celebrate her birthday and honor the woman who has impacted so many.

She is the first one to dance at any party. “I have danced all over the place,” said Vivian. “You can’t live without people. Good people….It’s boring not to have fun. Don’t you agree?”

“She has those special qualities that really everyone could learn from,” said Richard Doummar.

Have fun, be positive and keep on dancing is the advice from the birthday girl who is an inspiration to all.