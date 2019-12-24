Judeo-Christian Outreach Center serves up Christmas Eve lunch for more than 100 people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – They serve anyone who is hungry, to the tune of 85,000 meals each year.

But on Tuesday, the lines were out the door as more than 100 people were ready for an extra special Christmas Eve lunch.

“We have got 30 turkeys, 100 pies, corn, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing,” said Virginia State Sen. Bill DeSteph, who puts on the event each year.

It’s held at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach, a shelter and community ministry. Dorothy Rogers lives in the shelter and had a place at the table for lunch Tuesday.

“It means total fulfillment inside and out. If I were to die at this minute, I’d be blessed and happy,” said Rogers.

The majority of people who showed up for the lunch have fallen on hard times, and the lunch may be their only hot meal of the week.

“It just means everything because you don’t know when you are gonna eat next,” said one man who stopped in.

For those who indulged in the lunch, they said they are grateful for the kindness and generosity of those volunteering to help.

Related: Operation Wish List delivers Christmas cheer to families in need

“If I had a million [dollars], it would be distributed between all the centers. Everyone needs food, a place to lay down and clean clothes. This is just great,” said Rogers.

If you or someone you know is in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day, they will serve it again at 3 p.m. The center is located at 1053 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.