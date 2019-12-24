Track Santa Claus’ journey around the world!

Item reported at Virginia Beach mall deemed not suspicious, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach responded to a potentially “suspicious” item at Lynnhaven Mall Tuesday night.

Around 6:37 p.m., dispatchers received a call for an item in the parking lot outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the mall, located at 701 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Officers arrived on scene and secured the area for public safety.

The Bomb Squad was activated and responded to the mall in regards to the item. The scene was closed to the public while officers investigated the area.

After further investigation by the Bomb Squad, authorities deemed the item not to be suspicious, and the area was reopened to the public.

Police did not elaborate on what exactly the item was.

There is no further information.

