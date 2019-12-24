Former Redskins quarterback RGIII starts for the Ravens on Sunday

BALTIMORE, Md. – Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will be starting for the Baltimore Ravens.

The team is turning to their backup QB, who hasn’t started an NFL game since the 2016 season, when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

After clinching the No. 1 seed against the Cleveland Browns last weekend, Baltimore decided to let starting quarterback Lamar Jackson take the week off before the team heads into postseason play.

They’ll also be sitting running back Mark Ingram and a few others.

RGIII was the Redskins’ first-round selection (No. 2 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft, and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The former Heisman Trophy winner played in Washington for four seasons.

After being named this week’s starter, RGIII took to Twitter to say, “Week 17 is not about me. Every week is always about The Team, The Team, The Team.”