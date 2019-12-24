Track Santa Claus’ journey around the world!

Family displaced after Norfolk apartment fire

Posted 3:52 pm, December 24, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in the 6400 block of Crescent Way on Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 2:07 p.m.

Officials say the unit that caught fire is apart of a large three story, 24 unit multi-family home. The fire started on the third floor balcony.

There is fire and water damage to three units. Officials say one family will be displaced and that the other two units were vacant.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, reports say. There were no injuries reported.

