Whole Foods recalls certain sandwich creme products due to undeclared milk, tree nuts

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling certain types of its sandwich creme products because they may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts.

According to a release by the Food and Drug Administration, 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes were sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes may contain milk that was not declared on the package label; the product can be identified by the UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020.

The Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes may contain milk or coconut that were not declared on the package label; the product can be identified by the UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, and two reactions have been reported.

Customers who bought the products can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.