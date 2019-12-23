Virginia Beach Strong Act signed into law by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has signed a bill into law that makes it easier for people to provide financial assistance to families of the Virginia Beach Mass shooting tragedy.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Trump’s signing of her bipartisan Virginia Beach Strong Act (HR 4566 [congress.gov]) on Monday.

“Just over seven months ago, our Virginia Beach community suffered a devastating tragedy that ended in the loss of 12 innocent lives,” Congresswoman Luria said. “The Virginia Beach Strong Act provides much-needed financial assistance to families who experienced the pain of losing a loved one suddenly. I am proud to represent such a resilient community, and this bipartisan and bicameral bill will now ensure that our district can continue to heal and help those affected by this tragic event.”

After the May 31 mass shooting a fund to help the victims, survivors and their loved ones was set up. Luria said a technicality in the definition of a charitable donation in the tax code meant some donations may not be considered tax deductible. This bill makes sure that donations to immediate family members of victims are tax deductible.

