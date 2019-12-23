Verizon announces 5G network is now available in parts of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Residents in Hampton Roads can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

The company announced the mobility service was live Monday morning, adding that Hampton Roads was one of two areas who got access. The other was Columbus, Ohio.

There are seven 5G mobility devices available at this time.

In Hampton Roads, 5G service is initially available in parts of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Downtown Norfolk, Newport News, Old Dominion University, Hampton, Chesapeake and near landmarks like the boardwalk, Virginia Beach Hilltop Shopping Center, Scope Coliseum, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Crossways Shopping Center, Peninsula Town Center and Hampton Coliseum, Verizon announced.

“It’s exciting to see 5G launch in the 757, and the race is on to expand it across Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, referring to the Hampton Roads region. “This technology will propel the industries that drive coastal Virginia—the military, advanced manufacturing, logistics, higher education, health care, tourism, and more. We can’t wait to see new opportunities unfold for workers and innovators.”

Verizon’s 5G mobility service is now available in 31 US cities.

“We have turned on 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 31 cities, 15 NFL stadiums, and four indoor arenas. And this is just the beginning,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.

Verizon said 5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology and seen as a fast, robust technology which will enable quicker downloads and strong network reliability.