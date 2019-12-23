Restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day

(WCPO) While many people are spending the holidays with family and eating home-cooked meals, what about those who aren’t the best cooks, don’t have time to cook or just don’t feel like it?

If you’re looking to dine out this Christmas, several restaurants are open for business.

Some 24/7 staples such as IHOP, Waffle House and Denny’s will be open at many locations.

Most Dave and Buster’s locations are open during the evening for both dinner and gaming options.

Several steakhouses will be open on Christmas. Many Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations will offer a special Christmas Night special. Also, Fleming’s will open some of its locations .

Some Boston Market locations will be open Christmas Day with a special meal for $13.99 per person. Click here to read details.

Feeling Italian? Buca di Beppo, famous for its family-sized portions, is accepting reservations for Christmas Day. Macaroni Grill is also open on Christmas, offering a $25, three-course meal. Click here to see the menu and make reservations.

This story was originally published by Justin Boggs + WCPO.