Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffers ankle injury, ruled out for season finale in Dallas

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After injuring his ankle in Sunday’s 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not play in Washington’s season finale.

The rookie quarterback’s injury took place when he was sacked at the start of the second half. He was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game, after completing 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

The decision to shut down Haskins for the remainder of the season comes after he got an MRI and additional tests Monday morning.

“He sustained an ankle injury and he will be ruled out for this Sunday,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “I think it’s going to take a couple of weeks from my understanding, but I think those things always change as the more evaluation and the more information they get on it. I think it’s going to take some time no matter what.”