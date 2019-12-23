Portsmouth crews respond to apartment fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to an apartment fire in the 6200 block of Hightower Road Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 2:14 p.m., with the first unit arriving on scene five minutes later.

Firefighters quickly entered the building to control and put out the fire, which was marked under control at 2:45 p.m.

All occupants of the apartment complex made it out safely.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt during this incident.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child who live in the apartment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

