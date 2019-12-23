Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Changes blowing in for Christmas week

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

While the weather may be fairly tranquil for Christmas week, we do have some big changes blowing in. The keyword there is blowing.

A weak cold front moving in from the north will bring us breezy conditions on Tuesday. Expect gusty northeast winds 15 to 25+ miles per hour. That cold front will help keep our temperatures down. Most of us will only climb into the lower 50s, despite plenty of sunshine.

That cold front will start to move back north as a warm front as we head into Christmas. We expect partly cloudy skies for the big holiday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The forecast is much the same for the day after Christmas on Thursday.

We expect plenty of cloud cover for Friday, but it looks like we will stay dry and mild. Expect high temperatures around the 60-degree mark on both Friday and Saturday.

Our next big weather maker arrives late this weekend and into early next week. A slow-moving cold front will bring us plenty of clouds on Sunday with mainly late-day showers moving in.

More wet weather is likely on Monday and will probably even stick around for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday. But that cold front will likely drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees. Stay tuned.

