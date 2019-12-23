Panthers reportedly interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy for head coaching job

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 26: Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching position, according to Adam Schefter.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers in December of 2018, his 13th season as Green Bay’s head coach, where he put together a 125-77-2 record.

McCarthy made eight consecutive postseason appearances from 2009 to 2016, and won the 2011 Super Bowl.

The team is in a coaching search after firing Ron Rivera, who was the fourth head coach in the team’s history, at the start of the month.

In Rivera’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.

