× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Areas of light rain/mist today, mainly in North Carolina

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

An area of low pressure centered over the Deep South will track east today. The messy widespread rain will miss our area but there’ll still be a slight chance of rain through this afternoon along and south of the VA/NC border. High temperatures will trend above normal today with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Christmas Eve is looking dry and mild. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Christmas Day will be even milder, with highs in the mid and upper 50s! With dry high pressure moving into town for the rest of the week, we will not be a white Christmas this year.

High temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday with our next rain chance arriving over the weekend.

