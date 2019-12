HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of W. Pembroke Avenue that left two men injured Monday night.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m.

Officials say one of the men has life-threatening injuries. The other man has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

