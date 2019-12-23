Making a tasty holiday treat with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui Renager shows us how to make an easy, beautiful and delicious chocolate ganache tart that is perfect for gifting. Plus, she shoes us how to package and decorate the treat for the holidays.
Chocolate Ganache Tart
Crust
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more room temperature for pan
2½ cups nuts -- pistachio mix
6 Tbsp. sugar
¾ tsp. kosher salt
Ganache
12 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 cups heavy cream
6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature, cut into 1" pieces
Flaky sea salt
