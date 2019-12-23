Making a tasty holiday treat with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui Renager shows us how to make an easy, beautiful and delicious chocolate ganache tart that is perfect for gifting. Plus, she shoes us how to package and decorate the treat for the holidays.

Chocolate Ganache Tart

Crust

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more room temperature for pan

2½ cups nuts -- pistachio mix

6 Tbsp. sugar

¾ tsp. kosher salt

Ganache

12 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 cups heavy cream

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature, cut into 1" pieces

Flaky sea salt

For more information visit kitchenbarnonline.com.