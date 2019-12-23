Driver airlifted to hospital after tractor-trailer, pick-up truck collide in Southampton Co.

Posted 9:25 pm, December 23, 2019, by

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – A driver is in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 near Drewryville and Main Street Drewryville in Southampton County Monday afternoon.

Photo: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatchers received a call about a tractor-trailer that hit a pick-up truck just before 4 p.m.

Officials say 123 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road after the crash.

VDOT responded to assist with traffic control. Firefighters from Capron and Courtland and a HAZMAT team responded to the scene to provide assistance.  Southampton County deputies worked the crash.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital.

Authorities say charges for failure to yield are pending against the driver of the pick-up truck. Neither speed nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the crash.

As of 9 p.m., all lanes of Route 58 have reopened.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.699034 by -77.092604.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.