Best instant cameras: How six would-be Polaroid replacements stack up

It’s hard to resist the allure of instant cameras. They’re so much fun to use, so Consumer Reports put together a list of cameras and how they stacked up when used.

In an era when virtually everyone has easy access to the camera on a smartphone, instant cameras offer something more: the opportunity to hold a physical copy of your photo within seconds of taking it, then admire it—not on a screen, but on a wall, in a notebook, or on the fridge.

These days, you’ll find two types of instant cameras, those that use Instax photo paper and those that use Zink paper.

Instax cameras are very similar to the first Polaroid that debuted in 1958. Each print contains all the chemicals required to develop a picture. You expose the film to light, the camera spits out a print, and you watch as the picture develops in front of your eyes.

Zink cameras are more like digital cameras with a photo printer attached. They use Zink (short for “zero ink”) paper, which reacts to heat to produce the image. You don’t watch the photo develop. It simply emerges from the side of the camera fully printed. Because the image is recorded digitally, you can even apply color filters before it arrives in the world.

To get a better idea of how today’s instant cameras perform, we chose six models—three Instax and three Zink—and put them through an informal trial. The models range in price from $69 to $299. Our in-house photo expert Artur Pietruch snapped photos with each in the controlled environment of our camera lab, simulating the daylight and low light conditions one might encounter in real life.

We also took each camera into the wild to see how easy it is to use on the go.

As with the products we routinely test at Consumer Reports, we bought the cameras at retail, the same way you would. We didn’t fully evaluate the image quality, though, in the manner we do for the models in our ratings. We simply compared the photos captured by each under varied lighting conditions.

We also noted significant drawbacks. The auto focus on the cameras was often spotty, for example. Some models didn’t have the option to turn off the flash. And digital image stabilization is non-existent, so be prepared for motion blur.

But there’s no disputing that shooting with these cameras is fun. The ability to see and hold a snapshot just seconds after you shoot it is still a nifty crowd pleaser.

Here are more detailed thoughts on each of the six models we used.

The Instax Cameras