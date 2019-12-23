Act 3 Podcast: The finale of the ‘Star Wars’ saga!

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

The time has come, and long have we waited. Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker is here! In this episode, Steven and Chandler have a lengthy discussion and healthy debate about the final installment in the Skywalker story. Is this film a fun adventure on its own? Is it a worthy conclusion to this decades-long story? Does “Skywalker” in fact “rise”, as promised in the title? Come listen as two Star Wars fans try to grapple with their intense feelings on this divisive film.

All that, plus an update on the latest film news and a bonus post-credits review of HBO’s Watchmen!

Act One: News

01:30 – LEGO film rights up for grabs after WB lets contract lapse

05:45 – James Cameron thinks “Avatar” will reclaim the box office throne from “Avengers: Endgame”

08:35 – Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” gets its first full trailer

Act Two: What We’re Watching

11:35 – Steven and Chandler: Rewatching “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Act Three: “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Review/Discussion

18:50 – Non-Spoilers

39:00 – SPOILERS!!!

Bonus Post-Show Review: HBO’s “Watchmen”

01:31:00 – SPOILERS!