Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the holidays coming up, video games are likely to appear on the gift lists of children of all ages – but not all games, are intended for children. Patricia Vance from, president of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, and Eric Bright, vice-president of GameStop Corporation, share some popular video games for the holiday season and give some tips to help parents choose the right ones for their children.

For more information visit esrb.org.