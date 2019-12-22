Redskins are in search of first division win when they host the Giants in home finale

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins close out their home slate when they host the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.

The last time these two teams faced was when Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins made his NFL debut, and interim head coach Bill Callahan says Haskins has grown “lightyears” since then.

“I think anybody that has observed Dwayne has noticed more command,” Callahan said. “They’ve seen him take more control not only in the pre-snap, but the post-snap, his development of reading progression, progressing through to open receivers, getting off coverage receivers to outlets, beginning to work outside the pocket and trying to improve the out of pocket decisions, as well as his scramble decisions.

“His retention factor is very good. He doesn’t make the repetitive mistake that some young guys can make. He doesn’t make the same error twice.”

When the Redskins (3-and-11) host the Giants (3-and-11) in an NFC East battle, Washington looks to pick up its first victory of the season vs. an NFC East foe.

In Washington’s Week 4 matchup with New York at MetLife Stadium, the Redskins suffered a 24-3 loss.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads home of the Redskins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage – both on-air and online.