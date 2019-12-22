ODU men’s hoops looks to break 8-game losing streak in matchup with University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Posted 12:24 pm, December 22, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion men’s basketball looks to break an eight-game losing streak and end its non-conference slate on a high note when the Monarchs host University of Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday afternoon.

“We just need to find a way to win,” Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones said. “It doesn’t matter, ugly, pretty, whatever it is. We need to find a way to win. For them to get away [for the holiday] after a win, from a mental standpoint, I think that would be huge.”

Old Dominion’s (3-and-9, 0-and-0 C-USA) matchup with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1-and-11) gets underway at 2:00 p.m. at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

The Monarchs are looking for their first win since Nov. 16, when they gave Jeff Jones his 500th career win by beating Northeastern.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.