ODU men’s hoops looks to break 8-game losing streak in matchup with University of Maryland Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion men’s basketball looks to break an eight-game losing streak and end its non-conference slate on a high note when the Monarchs host University of Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday afternoon.

“We just need to find a way to win,” Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones said. “It doesn’t matter, ugly, pretty, whatever it is. We need to find a way to win. For them to get away [for the holiday] after a win, from a mental standpoint, I think that would be huge.”

Old Dominion’s (3-and-9, 0-and-0 C-USA) matchup with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1-and-11) gets underway at 2:00 p.m. at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

The Monarchs are looking for their first win since Nov. 16, when they gave Jeff Jones his 500th career win by beating Northeastern.