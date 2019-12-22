× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a chance of showers Monday, mainly in North Carolina

Not as cold tonight. The clouds will help to keep temperatures up a bit. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to near 40.

We are keeping our eye on a system that could bring us some rain on Monday. Right now, the models are still in disagreement. Keeping a slight chance of showers Monday. The best chance will be across North Carolina. Temperatures will trend above normal with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Christmas Eve is looking dry and mild. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. Christmas Day will be even milder, with highs in the mid and upper 50s! No white Christmas for us.

Rain chances will remain low for the remainder of the week and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

