VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hanukkah begins on Sunday and to celebrate the first night a large Menorah was lit near Town Center.

The 10-foot Menorah was lit on Virginia Beach Blvd., at sundown as a crowd watched.

Guests were able to enjoy drinking hot chocolate, eating a Latkes Buffet and playing Dreidel!

Hanukkah begins on Sunday and ends December 30.