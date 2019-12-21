Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Sussex Co.

SUSSEX Co., Va. – A 19-year-old woman was killed late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Waverly, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said they were notified of the crash at 11:20 p.m. When troopers responded to Route 40, east of Route 25, they found that Kimberly Marie Dodds had died from injuries she received in the crash.

According to police, Dodds was traveling west on Route 40 when she ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Notification has been made to Dodds’ family members.