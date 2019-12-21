Virginia, CSX announce landmark rail agreement

ARLINGTON, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday a landmark agreement to expand reliability and service on the Commonwealth’s rail lines, creating a pathway to separate passenger and freight operations along the Richmond to Washington, D.C. corridor.

The agreement between the Commonwealth and CSX outlines a $3.7 billion investment that includes:

Building a new Virginia-owned Long Bridge across the Potomac River, with tracks dedicated exclusively to passenger and commuter rail;

Acquisition of more than 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of track; and

37 miles of new track improvements, including a Franconia-Springfield bypass.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast,” said Northam. “This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth.”

Currently, Long Bridge carries every passenger, commuter and CSX freight train that crosses the Potomac. Built in 1904, it only has two tracks and is at 98% capacity in peak times.

The new bridge will relieve this bottleneck, providing track for passenger and commuter trains while freight trains exclusively use the existing Long Bridge.

“CSX is proud of the innovative agreement reached with the Commonwealth of Virginia which will advance our goals for increased safety, efficiency, and volume growth while meeting the public’s desire for more passenger rail service to relieve commuter traffic congestion in the I-95 corridor,” said Jim Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. “We thank Governor Northam, Secretary Valentine, and her team for their leadership on this partnership that will benefit CSX and the people of Virginia for many years to come.”

Virginia has negotiated improvements with CSX to increase service levels. These improvements will be phased in over 10 years, resulting int he additional service:

Doubling the number of Virginia Amtrak trains;

Providing nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and Washington, D.C.;

Increasing Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service by 75 percent along the I-95 corridor, with 15-minute intervals during peak periods and adding weekend service;

Increasing Amtrak service to Newport News and allowing for improved schedule of the third Amtrak train to Norfolk;

Laying the foundation for Southeast High Speed Rail through the acquisition of the abandoned S-Line which runs from Petersburg into North Carolina; and

Preserving an existing freight corridor between Doswell and Clifton Forge for future east-west passenger service.

The Commonwealth is bringing together federal, state and regional partners to fund the proposal, with Amtrak playing a critical role. The Amtrak Board of Directors has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth that outlines their commitment to this program.

“Amtrak is thrilled to be supporting this game-changing rail investment program as an investor and partner,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. “This program is a model for the nation of how to grow passenger and freight service together in order to relieve congestion, protect our environment, and enhance mobility.”

These agreements allow Virginia to move forward with confirming commitments from potential partners and give Virginia the opening to bring more partners to the table.

Studies show that highway expansion is increasingly unable to alleviate gridlock and congestion in Northern Virginia. The Commonwealth’s office of Intermodal Planning and Investment is completing a study of the I-95 Corridor. One preliminary finding estimates a $12.5 billion cost to build one additional lane in each direction for approximately 50 miles – with congestion returning in the peak period the day it opens.

This rail expansion is expected to remove five million cars and one million trucks off Virginia highways each year, and propel the Port of Virginia toward its goal of moving 40% of containers by rail.

Additionally, the acquisition of portions of the Buckingham Branch will preserve a future opportunity to create an east-west “college” corridor.

The Stephen F. Fuller Institute at George Mason University estimates rail commuters will contribute an additional $2 billion annually to Virginia due to expanded commuter activity made possible by a new Long Bridge.

