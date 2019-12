Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink spotlights the ever-growing coaching connection at William & Mary - now with multiple playoff pupils of longtime bench boss Jimmye Laycock.

Also, Megan Plain reports from the state championship pep rallies for Maury High School and Lake Taylor High School's football teams.