VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Now that’s what we call a send-off!

Students and staff at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach celebrated beloved School Resource Officer Crumpton’s last day at work by giving him a full Mardi Gras parade in honor of his retirement.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools posted photos of the joyous celebration on Facebook.

Happy retirement, Officer Crumpton!