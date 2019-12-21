Police investigating two possibly connected armed robberies in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help to solve two armed robberies that happened in the city Tuesday night.

The first incident was reported at 10:57 p.m. and reportedly happened in the 6300 block of Respass Beach Road.

Police say in this robbery, the male victim was walking home when a vehicle stopped and someone got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim to give up his headphones and backpack. There were reportedly two other unknown suspects in the vehicle – which left the scene after the robbery – at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported during this robbery.

The second robbery was reported at 11:03 p.m. in the 1100 block of Island Park Circle.

Police say a female victim was returning home when two unknown suspects approached her and demanded she give them her purse while one of the suspects had what appeared to be a handgun. Officials say the suspects left the scene in a vehicle after the theft.

The victim in the second robbery suffered minor injuries after fighting the suspects. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel treated her on scene.

Authorities say both incidents appear to be connected because both victims described the suspects as being black males in their late teens to early 20s who were of medium build and medium height. The vehicle involved in both incidents was said to be a light-colored sedan.

Anyone who has information about either of these robberies is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, at the Suffolk Police Department website at the Suffolk Crime Line link or at the Suffolk Police Department’s Facebook page.

