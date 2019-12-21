Patriots win 11th straight AFC East title

Posted 11:03 pm, December 21, 2019, by

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead scored a touchdown. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East championship Saturday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 with a come-from-behind effort led by quarterback Tom Brady.

Playing before the home crowd at Foxborough, Massachusetts, New England overcame a 17-13 deficit with consecutive scoring drives, then sealed the deal by stopping a Bill’s drive in the last minute.

How do these guys keep winning? What unearthly power does this team possess?

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman may have provided a clue with a post-game tweet with a Star Wars theme.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Rex Burkhead of the New England Patriots rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

“The force is strong in my family…” he wrote.

That’s pretty funny, until you consider that Brady is 42 years old. He was born in 1977. What else happened that year?

The first Star Wars movie came out, that’s what. Maybe it’s just a coincidence.

If you’re still counting, this is the Patriots’ 17th division title in 19 years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.