Patriots win 11th straight AFC East title

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East championship Saturday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 with a come-from-behind effort led by quarterback Tom Brady.

Playing before the home crowd at Foxborough, Massachusetts, New England overcame a 17-13 deficit with consecutive scoring drives, then sealed the deal by stopping a Bill’s drive in the last minute.

How do these guys keep winning? What unearthly power does this team possess?

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman may have provided a clue with a post-game tweet with a Star Wars theme.

“The force is strong in my family…” he wrote.

That’s pretty funny, until you consider that Brady is 42 years old. He was born in 1977. What else happened that year?

The first Star Wars movie came out, that’s what. Maybe it’s just a coincidence.

If you’re still counting, this is the Patriots’ 17th division title in 19 years.