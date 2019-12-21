Local service members get sweet surprise from Girl Scouts at Norfolk International Airport 

NORFOLK, Va. – Our local men and women who serve got a sweet surprise for the holiday season.

Friday, Girl Scouts from the Colonial Coast Council went to the Norfolk International Airport to say “thank you” to our service members by handing out boxes of candy and nuts.

The treats were purchased by their customers as part of the Girl Scouts’ Fall Product Program. Through a partnership with the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, the Girls Scouts donated more than 2,000 Gift of Caring products for the men and women in uniform.

Chief Operations Officer for the USO Karen Licari said she appreciated the Girl Scouts for the support they give all year long and said the USO is looking forward to the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie Program that also has a Gift of Caring opportunity.